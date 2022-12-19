Indie folk singer Nadin Amizah announces KL concert

Indonesian singer-songwriter Nadin Amizah has announced a concert in Malaysia set to take place this January.

The concert, which is part of the singer’s ‘Selamat Ulang Tahun’ concert series in support of her 2020 debut album of the same name, will be Amizah’s first in Malaysia and will be held at the Zepp KL concert hall this January 21 in a collaboration between TAPAUasia and Sorai. Additional details such as ticket pricing have yet to be announced as of the time of writing.

Amizah’s most recent release came in the form of her 2021 EP ‘Kalah Bertaruh’, which was accompanied by live sessions dubbed ‘Cinta dan Bentuk Kalah Lainnya’ (‘Love and Other Forms of Defeat’). The five-track folk-meets-bedroom pop EP has received critical acclaim, collecting two nominations at the 2021 Anugerah Musik Indonesia Awards for Best Pop Album and Best Alternative Male/Female Solo Performance for opening track ‘Sebuah Tarian Yang Tak Kunjung Selesai’.

“I feel like this EP is not something to make a fuss about,” Amizah told NME of the EP in an interview last year. “There were still some happy notes in my first album, therefore the stories I told came from a happy place with no pain at all. This EP, I’m afraid, comes from pain, so I’d rather not talk about it,” she explained.

Amizah celebrated the first anniversary of her debut album ‘Selamat Ulang Tahun’ in last year with a special livestream concert on November 27 as she was unable to officially launch the album due to the coronavirus pandemic. The LP includes her fan favourite singles ‘Bertaut’, ‘Beranjak Dewasa’, ‘Taruh’ and ‘Mendarah’ in its 10-song tracklist.