Nadine Lustre performs ‘Para-Paraan’ at Leni Robredo-Kiko Pangilinan rally in Pampanga

Nadine Lustre performed at a rally for Filipino presidential candidate Leni Robredo this past weekend.

Lustre performed at Robredo’s rally in San Fernando, Pampanga on April 9, where she sang the song ‘Para-Paraan’ for the assembled audience on a pink stage. Lustre even allowed several stage invaders to take selfies with her during the performance, which she closed with the cry “Leni, laban”, or “Leni, fight”.

Her performance was part of a five-hour long rally that was live-streamed on the candidate’s Facebook page. It also featured speeches by Robredo and her running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan and cultural performances.

Watch Nadine Lustre perform ‘Para-Paraan’ below.

Robredo has attracted the support of several influential Filipino music acts, including former Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia, rockers Ben&Ben, The Itchyworms, Rivermaya, and Moonstar88. Late last month, Buendia released a new version of his 2021 single about corruption, ‘Metro’, in support of Robredo’s candidacy, having previously appeared and performed at a rally on February 25.

Ben&Ben, The Itchyworms, Ebe Dancel, Autotelic, Rivermaya, Noel Cabangon and Jolina Magdangal also performed at a rally for Robredo on March 20. Ben&Ben said later that they would take no money for the performance as they did not want to “be paid for support”.

Moonstar88 and Imago also headlined a rally for Robredo earlier in March in Echague, Isabela. Iconic rockers Rivermaya also turned their profile picture pink in support of the candidate in October.

The 2022 Philippine presidential and vice-presidential elections are scheduled to be held on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Lustre most recently teamed up with her Careless labelmates James Reid and Massiah for the single ‘Own It’, which was released on November 12 last year. Just a month prior, Lustre made her comeback with her new song ‘Wait For Me’, her first release since her 2020 album ‘Wildest Dreams’.

Prior to the release, the singer shared remixes of her tracks ‘Wildest Dreams’ with Manila Grey and Azel North and ‘Intoxicated’ with Arthur Tan. She also lent her voice to fellow Careless artist Luka’s song ‘Mashi Baeed’.