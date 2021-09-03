Nadine Lustre recruits Arthur Tan for thumping remix of ‘Intoxicated’

Singer Nadine Lustre has tapped Filipino DJ Arthur Tan for a thumping remix of her song ‘Intoxicated’.

The rework, released today (September 3) on all major streaming platforms, is dubbed a “fresh end-of-summer remix”. This marks the first collaboration between the two artists and kicks off the new partnership between the artists’ labels Careless Music and After The Noon Records.

Listen to the new version of ‘Intoxicated’ here:

Tan also held a surprise live DJ set today on the Careless Music TikTok account, where he spun the new ‘Intoxicated’ remix as part of the set.

‘Intoxicated’ is a track from Lustre’s 2020 album ‘Wildest Dreams’. Prior to this release, she dueted with labelmate Luka – formerly known as AstroKidd – on his single ‘Mashi Baeed’ in July. On the other hand, Tan released the project ‘After The Party’ on Tarsier Records earlier this year.

Earlier this year, Lustre performed two virtual concerts: Wildest Dreams in May and Absolute Madness in July. The latter show served as a conclusion of Lustre’s ‘Wildest Dreams’ chapter, she said.

“We are closing the ‘Wildest Dreams’ book. When you do a concert for an album, it’s usually the end of something,” she said. “But at the same time, I am not sad about it. I am more excited for whatever is about to come.”