Nadine Lustre shares new ‘Wildest Dreams’ remixes with Manila Grey and Azel North

Filipino singer-songwriter Nadine Lustre has released two new remixes for songs from her ‘Wildest Dreams’ album, featuring contributions from Manila Grey and Azel North.
Today (September 17), Lustre and her label Careless Music released a remix of ‘Ivory’ featuring new verses recorded by Filipino-Canadian R&B duo Manila Grey, with added production from North. It was also accompanied by a rework of her James Reid-assisted song ‘Complicated Love’, also remixed by North.
Listen to both remixes below:
‘Ivory’ and ‘Complicated Love’ are the third and fourth tracks from Lustre’s 2020 debut album ‘Wildest Dreams’ to receive remixes. The album’s title track received a house remix dubbed ‘Wildest Dreams (The Sun Is Falling Remix)’ in February, and in early September, Lustre enlisted Filipino DJ Arthur Tan for a remix of ‘Intoxicated’.
In a three star review of ‘Wildest Dreams’, NME’s Saab Lariosa said the album goes to “unforeseen heights to distinguish [Lustre] from fellow celebrities and carve out an identity separate from who people think she is. It’s this reintroduction, more than the musicality, that leaves a convincing lasting impression.”
Manila Grey released their sophomore album ‘No Saints On Knight Street’ in late March. In 2020, they released a “slowed + reverb” remix of their 2019 debut album ‘No Saints Loading’.
Azel North, Manila Grey’s producer and manager, has produced all of the Filipino-Canadian duo’s releases since their 2016 debut single ‘1z’.