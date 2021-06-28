Nadine Lustre to headline ‘Together With Us’ benefit show for Filipino LGBTQ+ non-profit

Filipino pop musician Nadine Lustre has been announced as headliner for the ‘Together With Us’ fundraiser concert, alongside drag queens Vinas DeLuxe, Lady Gagita, and Andy Crocker.

The virtual benefit show is scheduled to be live-streamed at 6.30pm local time on Monday evening (June 28). It will be aired on the official Facebook page of digital services company TaskUs PH.

The show is fundraising for the Home for the Golden Gays Foundation, the long-standing non-profit that supports elderly members of the Philippines’ LGBTQ+ community.

“I have always admired drag queens and the level of artistry that they put into every look and act. It’s an art that only drag queens can pull off, so to lose them in the scene is also to lose a unique art form,” Lustre said in a statement to Rappler.

She continued: “I am very proud to be part of a cause and help amplify the voices of our queer community. To all members of the LGBTQIA+ community, I want you to know that you are loved and valued.”

During the concert, Lustre will perform songs from her debut album ‘Wildest Dreams’, including ‘White Rabbit’, ‘Seconds’, ‘Dance With Danger’ and more.

Vinas DeLuxe said the Home for Golden Gays Foundation – which was formed in the 1970s by Filipino LGBTQIA+ rights activist Justo Justo – are the “forerunners” of the LGBTQ+ community today.

“Many of them were already doing drag even before it became mainstream. They were also one of the first organisations to stand and speak up for our rights. So when we found out that this concert is also to raise funds for them, we immediately got on board,” DeLuxe said.

“We want to raise awareness that this pandemic has also affected two vulnerable sectors of society – the elderly and LGBTQIA+ community. And with the Golden Gays, these two sectors intersect.”

Those who wish to donate to the charity can contribute to:

Meanwhile, Lustre’s appearance on ‘Together with Us’ comes ahead of her virtual concert ‘Absolute Madness’ on July 3.

The July concert is being held to support the release of ‘Wildest Dreams’, which premiered in October last year. Earlier this year, Lustre also contributed to James Reid’s single, ‘Soda’, alongside fellow Careless music artist and Filipino-Ghanian R&B singer Massiah.

Lustre has been in headlines more recently as earlier this month a court ruled that her contract with Viva Artists Agency, which she said she had “terminated” last year, must be upheld.