Nadine Lustre to hold ‘Wildest Dreams’ online concert in May

The Careless Music artist will revisit her 2020 visual album

By Daniel Peters
Nadine Lustre in a still from her 'Wildest Dreams' visual album. Credit: Careless Music official YouTube

Filipino pop star and actress Nadine Lustre will reportedly be staging an online concert in support of her 2020 debut album ‘Wildest Dreams’.

According to ABS-CBN, her label Careless Music made the announcement during its first online trade launch on Wednesday (Mar 24). The concert will be streamed in May to audiences on Kumu, a livestream app established in the Philippines. There is no official date for the stream available yet.

According to ABS-CBN, Lustre also intends to release a concert film later this year in August.

Lustre’s latest album ‘Wildest Dreams’ was released last October alongside a 33-minute visual that featured six of its 12 tracks. The record was partially written during the government-imposed quarantines after the COVID-19 outbreak. In an interview with CNN Philippines, Lustre talked about the album’s songwriting process during this period.

“For me to just comfort myself and to tune in, I was just writing almost every day and get in touch with my emotions – kind of unearth issues that I haven’t dealt with before, that I kind of wanted to push down because I didn’t have the time to handle it or to face them,” she said. “So, so many things happened during the lockdown. I can say I grew into a better person because of that.”

The news of Lustre’s online concert was unveiled the day Careless Music introduced its latest signee, Jolianne. The 17-year-old released her first single on the label, ‘Sublime’, today.

