Nadine Lustre to hold ‘Wildest Dreams’ online concert in May

Filipino pop star and actress Nadine Lustre will reportedly be staging an online concert in support of her 2020 debut album ‘Wildest Dreams’.

According to ABS-CBN, her label Careless Music made the announcement during its first online trade launch on Wednesday (Mar 24). The concert will be streamed in May to audiences on Kumu, a livestream app established in the Philippines. There is no official date for the stream available yet.

According to ABS-CBN, Lustre also intends to release a concert film later this year in August.

Lustre’s latest album ‘Wildest Dreams’ was released last October alongside a 33-minute visual that featured six of its 12 tracks. The record was partially written during the government-imposed quarantines after the COVID-19 outbreak. In an interview with CNN Philippines, Lustre talked about the album’s songwriting process during this period.

“For me to just comfort myself and to tune in, I was just writing almost every day and get in touch with my emotions – kind of unearth issues that I haven’t dealt with before, that I kind of wanted to push down because I didn’t have the time to handle it or to face them,” she said. “So, so many things happened during the lockdown. I can say I grew into a better person because of that.”

The news of Lustre’s online concert was unveiled the day Careless Music introduced its latest signee, Jolianne. The 17-year-old released her first single on the label, ‘Sublime’, today.