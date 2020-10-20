Nadine Lustre teases upcoming visual album ‘Wildest Dreams’

Filipino pop star and actress Nadine Lustre has announced a new visual album to accompany her upcoming record, ‘Wildest Dreams’.

The announcement was made via a teaser for the visual album, which can be viewed below. Per the teaser, the visual album is scheduled to arrive on October 31 at 9pm. The record itself is expected to arrive earlier through streaming platforms on the same day.

The 15-second teaser offers fans a taste of an unreleased song, and several different shots of the Careless Music artist floating in the ocean, in a studio with lighting effects, and fiery visuals. Check it out here:

The album’s delicate alt-R&B title track was released on Friday, October 16. The track marks her departure from her previously pop-heavy tunes. The rest of the album, however, will feature pop tracks and some indigenous Filipino instrumentation, according to Rappler.

The track was co-written by Lustre, Careless Music co-founder KINGwAw (aka Bret Jackson) and Massiah (aka Haissam Morton), and was produced by KINGwAw, Isagani Palabyab and Kahlil Ho Atienza. James Reid assisted with arrangement, recording and mixing.

The ‘Wildest Dreams’ album will be Lustre’s first full-length studio effort, following her 2016 self-titled debut EP. It will span 13 tracks and tell the story of her personal experiences with “empowerment and self-love”. It was partially written during the government-imposed quarantines after the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I actually have more time to just be in my head and just think of things that I’ve always wanted to do. [Things] that I didn’t get to do a couple of years back. There’s nothing else to do but to just stay creative and write,” Lustre said in an interview in June.