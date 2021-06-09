NewsMusic News

Nadine Lustre’s ‘Absolute Madness’ virtual concert set for July

The show promises “a sonic and visual experience like no other”

By Daniel Peters
Nadine Lustre 'Wildest Dreams' concert
Nadine Lustre in the 'Wildest Dreams' visual album. Credit: Careless Music official YouTube.

Filipino pop star and actress Nadine Lustre has confirmed her virtual concert, called Absolute Madness, for July.

The concert is staged in support of her 2020 debut album ‘Wildest Dreams’. The event was announced yesterday (Jun 8) via her label Careless Music, which broke the news on social media.

“A sonic and visual experience like no other,” the label described the show, revealing its gothic poster.

Absolute Madness will take place July 3 on Kumu, a livestream app established in the Philippines. Tickets are now available via Kumu Live starting from PHP 499 for general admission. VIP packages run all the way to PHP 2,999.

A slew of promotional content preceded the concert announcement. Two days ago, Kumu provided fans with a brief glimpse of the concert visuals in a 20-second teaser. Watch it below.

We'll be stuck in a dream soon… 👀Careless Music Manila

Posted by Kumu on Monday, June 7, 2021

Yesterday (June 8), photographer BJ Pascual also released new photos of Lustre to promote the upcoming concert.

It was previously reported that Lustre will also unveil a concert film later this year. Her album ‘Wildest Dreams’ was released last October alongside a 33-minute visual that featured six of its 12 tracks.

In other related news, Lustre recently contributed to James Reid latest single, ‘Soda’, alongside Filipino-Ghanian R&B singer Massiah. “They helped me with a couple of lines, like Nadine wrote the line ‘don’t lose the stars in your eyes,’ which basically means don’t give up, don’t lose hope,” Reid said, adding Massiah contributed a verse.

