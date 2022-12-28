Naedr issue statement, dismiss drummer over sexual assault allegations

Singaporean screamo supergroup Naedr have issued a statement on the firing of drummer Shafiq Agoes over sexual assault allegations.

The drummer was officially released from the band on December 25 in an announcement that revealed that the band had received news of his behaviour the day before. “It became clear to us that Shafiq has displayed this continued behaviour for an extended amount of time,” the statement continues, adding that the band were not able to take action sooner they were “completely unaware of Shafiq’s misdoings”.

TW: sexual abuse, sexual misconductIn light of the recent allegations against Shafiq, we have decided to remove him as… Posted by Naedr on Sunday, December 25, 2022

The band were not able to contact Shafiq following the accusations, but decided to take action without a statement from the drummer. “We understand how destructive the actions of abusers can be,” the band wrote, adding: “The band is in complete support of the survivors, and all other affected parties. We DO NOT tolerate any form of harassment or violence, sexual or otherwise, and there is no room in our scene for abuse in any form, or for the people who proliferate it. We apologise to the survivors of these incidents, and are deeply regretful of Shafiq’s actions.”

Naedr have encouraged survivors to reach out, promising to provide whatever support they are able to.

Local record store Surface Noise, where Shafiq worked as a part-timer, has also issued a statement that announces that it has parted ways with him. It continues: “There have been numerous accounts of sexual assault and harassment involving him, from the victim themselves as well as shared stories from victim to friends.”

“No proper accountability has been made but we have enough details and complaints for us to take this stand.”

NME has reached out to Naedr and the label for clarification on the allegations. NME has also reached out to Shafiq for comment on the allegations lobbied against him.

Naedr formed in 2019 and comprises members from notable hardcore and rock bands in Singapore such as Paris In The Making, susurrus, Amateur Takes Control, Bethari and hauste. The quintet released their debut album ‘Past Is Prologue’ in 2020, making it onto NME’s list of the best Asian albums of that year. The nine-track LP included several previously released tracks like ‘The Waltz of Fate’ and ‘The Prodigal Son’.

They released a split EP with Chicago-based band Crowning titled ‘Rayau’ earlier this year in May.