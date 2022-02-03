Naim Daniel and Joe Flizzow take over Kuala Lumpur’s streets in music video for ‘Habis Sini’

Malaysian singer Naim Daniel has teamed up with Joe Flizzow on the new track ‘Habis Sini’ (‘Finished Here’).

READ MORE: Zamaera: “When I first started out, there were so few of us that I felt a pressure to be ‘the best female rapper’”

The track, which features composer and producer contributions by fellow Malaysian rapper SonaOne, premiered on Wednesday (February 2) on major streaming platforms. Also released was a music video that features Daniel riding on horseback through Kuala Lumpur’s empty streets alongside the iconic Merdeka Square and the colonial-era shop offices that line it.

Advertisement

Flizzow also makes an appearance in the music video, decked out in an all-white ensemble and sunglasses as he raps: “I’m just trying to be a billionaire / Look at the stats check the silverware / YOLO but life ain’t fair”.

Watch the music video for ‘Habis Sini’ below.

Daniel shared his appreciation for Flizzow in a Twitter post, writing “I can’t believe I have a song together with Joe Flizzow”, to which the veteran rapper replied, “I have a song with Naim Daniel broooo.”

‘Habis Sini’ is also Daniel’s first track of 2022, having last released the single ‘Mainan’ in November 2021. He was recently nominated for the 2021 Best Southeast Asia Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards alongside Indonesia’s Lyodra, Thailand’s Ink Waruntorn, Vietnam’s K-ICM, Singapore’s JJ Lin and Filipino P-pop group SB19. The award was ultimately won by Lin.

Daniel, an actor since he was a child, is currently readying his debut album, he said in an interview in December. The nine- or 10-song project has been in the works for over two years, he told August Man.

Advertisement

Def Jam Southeast Asia’s managing director, Flizzow was most recently featured on Def Jam executive creative consultant Snoop Dogg’s global edition of his ‘Algorithm’ compilation album, ‘Algorithm (Global Edition)’, released in December. He jumped on a guest spot on the track ‘Alright’, rapping alongside Redman and Cleveland singer Nefertitti Avani.

Flizzow also started off 2021 with a collaboration with Jay Park and K-Clique’s MK, ‘Ciao’, before joining forces with Hullera and Bunga for the single ‘Kena Check’ in August.