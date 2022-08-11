Nakalness, Chronicalz and more to open for Ramengvrl’s first Kuala Lumpur concert in two years

Ramengvrl will be supported by FORCEPARKBOI‘s Nakalness, Chronicalz and more at her upcoming showcase in Malaysia.

Lost Spaces and social media personality-turned-singer Luqman Podolski will join the acts at the showcase, which will be held on August 19 at The Bee in Publika, Kuala Lumpur. Tickets are now on sale at MYR78 for general admission, with no other tiers or packages on offer.

Get your tickets here.

Advertisement

Ramengvrl shared her excitement for the upcoming showcase with the caption accompanying her Instagram announcement of the show, which reads, “AFTER 2 YRS! MALAYSIA SEE U IN AUGUST!!”, accompanied by a fire emoji.

The rapper most recently released her single ‘Onto The Next’ earlier this year in June. The track, which was a dreamy departure from her usual hard-hitting style, was Ramengvrl’s third single of the year. The song follows her May track, ‘Facts’, which featured on the EP ‘Asiatic.wav, Vol. 1’, a compilation put out by Warner Music’s Asiatic Records imprint. The release also featured cuts from Mongolia’s Mrs M, Japan’s OZworld, Phum Viphurit and Thomas Ng. Ramengvrl signed with the hip-hop label last October.

Ramengvrl has also been tipped to announce additional Asia tour dates according to a previous press release, though none have been revealed at the time of writing.

Nakalness and his rap crew FORCEPARKBOIS most recently released their third single of 2022, ‘PSP’, on July 22. The track’s title ‘PSP’ is an acronym for “Party Sampai Pagi”, which translates to “Party Until (it’s) Morning’, and follows two other singles this year – ‘Top Boi’ and ‘All Day’.

Rapper Chronicalz is also coming off a fresh release in the form of ‘4 MAMA’, a tribute to his mom that was released on August 5. Chronicalz has revealed that the track will be part of his upcoming record. “2nd single from the album,” he wrote in the caption, while presumably includes previous release ‘Now Cemane?” featuring DC Willie.