Naked Blink-182 from ‘What’s My Age Again?’ video turned into Funko Pops

Blink-182 have announced their own Funko Pop collection called ‘Pixelated Runners’, inspired by the ‘What’s My Age Again?’ music video.

In the video for the band’s 1999 single, Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker run through Hollywood naked – though pixelated to protect their modesty – and it remains one of their most popular music videos.

“‘Pixelated Runners’ @OriginalFunko launches at 8am PST, Tuesday December 13.2022 at @HotTopic and @shopbompa,” the band tweeted this week, along with a picture of the figures.

The figures can be purchased from Hot Topic and Bompa for $38.90 (£33.44).

In October, Blink-182 welcomed Tom DeLonge back with their new single ‘Edging’, while a full album is also in the works. He was part of the band’s original lineup in 1992, but left in 2015 “to change the world for my kids”.

The band also announced that they would be embarking on a huge world tour. Next September, they will hit the road in the UK/Ireland and Europe with The Story So Far appearing as their support act.

The UK and Ireland run includes concerts in Glasgow (September 2), Belfast (4), Dublin (5), London (October 11, 12), Birmingham (14) and Manchester (15).

You can buy any remaining tickets here.

