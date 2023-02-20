Namewee announces ‘Big Bird’ world tour

Malaysian rapper Namewee has announced the ‘Big Bird’ world tour, which is set to kick off in Taipei this April.

Namewee took to social media on Monday (February 20) to break the news – confirming that the first show of the tour will take place at the Taipei Arena on Saturday, April 1. It will mark his first-ever show at the Taipei Arena.

Tickets to the Taipei concert will go on sale on February 25 at 12pm local time and can be purchased via the IMC Live website. Fans of IMC Live Global can partake in the pre-sale on February 24, 11AM by subscribing here before 23rd February, 12pm.

Ticket prices are as follows: NT$4200, NT$3800, NT$3600, NT$3200, NT$2800, NT$2400, NT$1600, NT$800.

Namewee has yet to announce other dates as part of the ‘Big Bird’ world tour.

Namewee most recently released the single ‘Secret Live’ on February 17. Prior to that, he released the single ‘The 20th Floor’ with Wang Lei on January 20. Last July, the controversial rapper released ‘Nasi Lemak 1.0 OST’, the official soundtrack for his comedy film of the same name. The film was a sequel to 2011’s Nasi Lemak 2.0, which follows the story of Chef Huang who accidentally travels back in time to the Malacca Kingdom 600 years prior, where he got caught between a battle of pirates.