Watch Nandi Bushell deliver “most difficult cover she has ever made”

12-year-old Nandi Bushell has dropped another drum cover, declaring this one as “the most difficult cover [she] has ever made”.

This time the young prodigy covered Duke Ellington, Irving Mills and Juan Tizol’s percussion-heavy ‘Caravan’. The jazz-y cover took Bushell three months to learn, and then a week to film.

“First I needed to learn new techniques, then memorise all the sheet music,” she said. “It was hard! I pushed myself and practiced so much”.

Despite being exuberant in the video, Bushell had to find the right energy to get this cover done. “This song takes so much energy and stamina,” she said. “I needed to concentrate like I had never concentrated before… I love to keep improving and getting better.”

‘Caravan’ had a resurgence in the 2014 film Whiplash, which featured Miles Teller and J.K Simmons as an unconventional student and teacher-duo trying to fulfil Teller’s character’s dreams of becoming a drummer.

The viral drumming star has done many covers of iconic songs, including ‘Killing In The Name’ by Rage Against The Machine, Eminem’s ‘Rap God’, and Foo Fighters’ ‘Everlong’.

The latter band’s frontman, Dave Grohl, even engaged in a drum battle with Bushell and brought her out to perform at The LA Forum with him in 2021.

In other news, Nandi Bushell also appeared at the heartfelt LA tribute to late drumming legend Taylor Hawkins in The Kia Forum too. She was part of a star-studded cast to celebrate the life and musical success of Hawkins.

She also attended the London tribute of the late drummer, playing in front of a sold-out Wembley Arena alongside Grohl and guests like Paul McCartney and Liam Gallagher.