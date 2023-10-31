Nandi Bushell gets into Halloween mood with drum cover of Slipknot’s ‘Psychosocial’

Nandi Bushell, the 13-year-old drummer who gained fame for her impressive drum covers, has released a new video of her playing along to Slipknot’s ‘Psychosocial’.

The video, posted on her YouTube channel on October 31, shows Bushell dressed up as a devil as she launches into an enthusiastic cover of the 2008 metal anthem. “Being a Slipknot #maggot is not just for #halloween but for #life!”, Bushell wrote in the video description.

Bushell, who shot to viral fame for her online drum battles with Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, has been playing drums since she was five years old and has posted hundreds of videos of her covering songs by various artists including Nirvana, Metallica and Queen. She has also released several original songs, such as ‘The Shadows’, ‘Gods and Unicorns’, and ‘Into the Abyss’.

Grohl would go on to invite Bushell to join Foo Fighters on stage in LA back in 2021, where she played drums with the band on their hit ‘Everlong’, and later joined the band at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in 2022 after the Foos drummer died last March.

The Foo Fighters frontman has been effusive in his praise of the young drummer, remarking that watching Bushell play the drums is “the true meaning of rock’n’roll”.

Bushell recently opened a music school in her hometown of Ipswich alongside her family and the family of her drumming tutor Ashley Howard. The Stairways Music School is based at Burlington Baptist Church on London Road, and is open to students of all ages and skill levels.