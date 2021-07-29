Nao returns with details of new album ‘And Then Life Was Beautiful’

Nao has announced details of a new album – get all the info on ‘And Then Life Was Beautiful’ below.

The singer’s new album follows 2018 record ‘Saturn’, and will arrive on September 24.

“Life isn’t perfect; we still go through ups and downs, but it can be beautiful as a whole,” the singer said of the new album. “I do think it’s a hopeful album, in an honest way – it’s not shiny or all ‘isn’t this great!’ and ‘party party party.’

Advertisement

“But it’s hopeful in that through every rough patch, every dark patch or struggle we always come out again. That’s what life is. You keep going. But most of all you try and step into a place of gratitude so that you can see life in all of its beauty.”

The new album is set to feature Nao’s recent ‘Woman’ collaboration with Lianne La Havas, as well as a song called ‘Postcards’ with Serpentwithfeet, who Nao also collaborated with this year on a separate track called ‘Heart Storm’.

Other collaborations on the new album come from Lucky Daye and Adekunle Gold.

Ahead of the album’s release, Nao has shared its atmospheric title track. See the tracklist for ‘And Then Life Was Beautiful’ and listen to the new single below.

1. ‘And Then Life Was Beautiful’

2. ‘Messy Love’

3. ‘Glad That You’re Gone’

4. ‘Antidote’ (ft. Adekunle Gold)

5. ‘Burn Out’

6. ‘Wait’

7. ‘Good Luck’ (ft. Lucky Daye)

8. ‘Nothing’s For Sure’

9. ‘Woman’ (ft. Lianne La Havas)

10. ‘Better Friend’

11. ‘Postcards’ (ft. serpentwithfeet)

12. ‘Little Giants’

13. ‘Amazing Grace’

Advertisement

Nao’s 2018 album ‘Saturn’ was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize the following year. The album was given a four-star review from NME upon its release.

The review said: “This is an astronomical album, filled with blessings. With all the success of her debut, for all we know Nao can reach the Top 20 again and be nominated for more awards, because ‘Saturn’ is full of beautiful, intricately unique songs that could never be imitated. Like her, it’s simply one of a kind.”