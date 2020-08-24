Nao teams up with Lianne La Havas for new single, ‘Woman’

R&B artist Nao has released her first new music for the year, titled ‘Woman’, featuring Lianne La Havas.

The track was premiered on BBC Radio 1 last night (August 24) before landing on streaming platforms. The cover art for ‘Woman’ features work by UK visual artist Tishk Barzanji.

Listen to ‘Woman’ below:

In a post on her Instagram, Nao said the song was a celebration of womanhood and women of colour.

“This is a song Lianne and I are so happy to put out into the world. I truly believe this is the start of a new dawn where being a woman – [especially] a woman of colour – can and should be celebrated,” she said.

“This is our time! We all deserve to be celebrated.”

Prior to ‘Woman’, Nao’s last original release was her 2018 LP, ‘Saturn’, which ended up shortlisted for the Mercury Prize. The album was given a four-star review from NME, describing it as “an astronomical album, filled with blessings”.

La Havas released her self-titled third studio album earlier this year, also earning four stars from NME, which said the album “is a far more cohesive record than any of its predecessors, focused around a primary nucleus of intimate vocals, nimble guitar-work and driving percussion”.