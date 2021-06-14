Narelle Kheng, Rangga Jones and evanturetime share new single, ‘Falling With You’

Singaporean pop act Narelle Kheng, R&B singer Rangga Jones and producer evanturetime have collaborated on a new single entitled ‘Falling With You’.

The track – which was released on Friday, June 11 – was written and produced by Homeground Studios’ Jason Gelchen and Marcus Ng alongside evanturetime.

‘Falling With You’ tells the story of a couple working through their problems together, as they fall deeper in love with each other. “I’m not asking but love me when I’m with you / Take a breath, we’re not drowning / we’ve been diving all the way,” Jones and Kheng sing.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Falling With You’ below.

Narelle Kheng released her third solo EP ‘Part 3’ earlier this year. With the project, Kheng – best known as a member in The Sam Willows alongside brother Benjamin Kheng, Sandra Riley Tang (aka RRILEY) and Jon Chua JX – marked the final instalment in a trilogy series which dates back to 2019.

Rangga Jones is a Singaporean R&B musician who has released a slew of singles dating back to his debut in 2019, while evanturetime – real name Evan Low – has been a prolific producer and mainstay in Singapore’s music scene since his debut in 2016.

Advertisement

Homeground Studios are a production duo – Gelchen and Ng – and studio that have worked on numerous songs by Singaporean artists such as Jasmine Sokko, YAØ, Rriley, Jon Chua JX, Abangsapau and Estelle Fly.

‘Falling Like You’ is the duo’s third original song, following 2020’s ‘Oceans’ featuring YAØ, Airliftz and Tengyboy, and ‘Hit My Line’ from earlier this year.