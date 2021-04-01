Nas celebrates Black excellence in ‘EPMD’ video with Hit-Boy

Nas has shared a luxurious video for his new track ‘EPMD’ – you can watch it below.

Taken from the soundtrack to Judas And The Black Messiah, the biographical drama about the betrayal of Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton, the Hit-Boy-produced cut hears Nas pay homage to New York rap duo EPMD (Erick Sermon and Parrish Smith).

“EPMD, we back in business,” he raps on the chorus, referencing the former Def Jam group’s 1997 comeback album. “I visualise what it is, not what it isn’t/ We at the mafia table next to the kitchen/ Eatin’ Michelin Star, countin’ a million.”

Advertisement

The video – which also pays homage to EPMD with Nas and Hit-Boy kitted out in the duo’s trademark bucket hats and matching outfits – celebrates success, ownership and Black excellence.

“Reclaim our cultural ownership,” a message reads as the video begins. It’s then followed up with further messages: “Don’t compromise”, “Don’t cross over”, and “Respect to the kings. Love to the queens”.

Shot on the grounds of a sun-lit mansion, you can watch the video below:

Last month, Nas won his first-ever Grammy Award, after being nominated at the annual awards show 14 times.

During that livestreamed event, Nas was announced as the winner of Best Rap Album for his 13th studio record ‘King’s Disease’. He beat fellow nominees D Smoke (‘Black Habits’), Jay Electronica (‘A Written Testimony’), Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist (‘Alfredo’), and Royce Da 5’9” (‘The Allegory’) to collect the award.

Advertisement

In a four-star review, NME‘s Will Lavin called ‘King’s Disease’ “an acutely perceptive and culturally relevant body of work that finds its author willing to try out new ideas.”

The review added: “There’s a genuine conversation to be had about whether it’s the best rap album of the year so far.”

Meanwhile, Nas has weighed in with his opinion of the contemporary rap scene, admitting that none of the newer generation are “keeping [him] up at night”.