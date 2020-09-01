Nat Wolff to play The Replacements’ Paul Westerberg in upcoming biopic

Director Josh Boone has revealed some details of his forthcoming film based on alternative rock pioneers The Replacements.

Speaking to Games Radar about his new X-Men spin-off The New Mutants, Boone was asked what he was working on in the future.

“When we were shooting The New Mutants, I started working on, with Knate [Lee, co-writer], we started working on an adaptation of Bob Mehr’s New York Times bestseller Troubled Boys, about the band The Replacements,” Boone said, before revealing who would be playing the band’s lead singer.

“So Nat Wolff is going to play Paul Westerberg. Nat’s been in just about everything I’ve done. He was in The Stand. He starred in my first movie. He was in The Fault in Our Stars. He’s one of the best actors on the planet.

He also revealed the casting for the band’s bassist. “Owen Teague, who is in The Stand, is going to play Tommy Stinson in it – really in the second half of it, because in the first half, Tommy Stinson is like a 12-year-old.

“They were a band who had like a 12 or 13-year-old bass player through a lot of their early years. So, yeah, we’ve been working on that for years, and that’s really exciting. We’ve got all the scripts done for that, so I’m literally casting that right now. I’m going to go make that.”

Formed in Minneapolis in 1979, The Replacements enjoyed an acclaimed but fractious career until their initial split in 1991. They reformed in 2012, and split again in 2015.

In 2018, Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn penned a lengthy and personal essay on the band he described as “an all-time classic”.