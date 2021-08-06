Nathan Hartono shares heartfelt new single, ‘The Difference’, reveals details of upcoming EP

Singaporean singer-songwriter Nathan Hartono has released a new single, ‘The Difference’.

The track, released via Warner Music Singapore, is the second single from his upcoming EP, ‘Edge of Days’, following February’s ‘I’m Fine’.

The song was written by Hartono and produced b y Singaporean DJ/producer MYRNE, who also worked on ‘I’m Fine’. ‘The Difference’ is a stark piano-driven ballad with lyrics that draw on Hartono’s own personal life. “We don’t even have to talk about it / All I ever really want is to be near / ‘cuz baby when I see you / I feel the difference,” he sings in its chorus.

‘The Difference’ arrives with an immersive lyric video featuring Hartono in a dark room illuminated by galaxy lights. The singer-songwriter himself produced and directed the clip, which he described as “both the light and dark side of that haze you find yourself in”. Watch it below.

“It’s a love song for the people who make you feel loved,” Hartono explained in a press statement. “You really feel the difference when that someone is around, whether in subtle or obvious ways.”

Bringing back MYRNE for ‘The Difference’ was a natural decision for Hartono. “It felt like playing on an expanded playground now that we got all the first time jitters out the way,” he said.

‘Edge of Days’ is a four-track EP due for release on September 3, with Hartono teasing other musical strides featured on the release. “‘The Difference’ is a darker love song that complements a much brighter one in the next release!” he said.

“I want to try [to] show both sides of that same coin. I can’t wait [for] everyone to listen to the EP in its entirety this September!”

Last September, Hartono released his first Mandarin EP, ‘Do Nothing Day’.