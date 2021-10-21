Nathan & Mercury return with a new name, of Mercury, and two fresh songs

Filipino R&B and hip-hop group Nathan & Mercury have changed their moniker to of Mercury and released a new two-track project ‘Changin’, Vol. 1’.

The project, consisting of songs ‘I’m Fine’ and ‘Heaven On Earth’, was released today (October 21). The two songs mark their first releases of the year, along with a name change.

The project’s lead track, ‘I’m Fine’ featuring Filipino rapper Hijo, takes listeners through the struggles the group have experienced in the past year and a half.

“It was one of the biggest heartbreaks we’ve ever witnessed as a band,” of Mercury shared via a press release. “When we wrote this, we had this realisation that we’re actually fine now and we don’t really care about the people that hurt us already.”

Listen to ‘Changin’, Vol. 1’ below.

Per a press release, a music video for ‘I’m Fine’ will be released soon, although a firm date has yet to be announced.

The release of ‘Changin’, Vol. 1’ follows a statement from the group on Tuesday (October 19). In a video message to their fans, of Mercury revealed that they had been experiencing some internal struggles for a while and had spent some time together in a house in Tagaytay, where they mended their relationships and created new music together.

Per the band, the process led them to take on a new name, of Mercury. The band have assured their fans that they are “still the same Nathan, Alex, Angelo, and Daniel,” and that a new album is on the way, although “it will take us quite a while before we drop it”.

of Mercury are Nathan Huang, Angelo Sison, Alex Samonte and Daniel Monong. As Nathan & Mercury, the group have released five singles since their 2017 debut, with the two most recent releases coming in the form of ‘Fake Love’ and ‘Fools (Reprise)’ in 2020.