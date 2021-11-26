Nathanie explores burnout and growing up in new track ‘Yellow’

Malaysian singer and producer Nathanie’s latest single ‘Yellow’ has arrived.

The track was released today (November 26) via unculturedclub.co. In the neo-soul anthem, the artist deliberates on the journey of growing up and the struggles that come with it.

She relates this pain in the chorus, “But it feels like a fire / And it hurts ‘til I’m tired / And it feels like a fire / And I’m burned ‘til I’m tired”.

Listen to ‘Yellow’ here:

‘Yellow’ is Nathanie’s sixth release this year. It follows her earlier tracks ‘Who Do I Call’, ‘Bliss’, ‘Sunscreen’, ‘Paper’ and ‘Emma’.

Apart from these singles, she also collaborated with alternative pop band Nocturnal Theory for the song ‘Drifting By You’, which dropped in March.

The musician is also part of the group SZN, together with Los Angeles-based musician Zco and Indian guitarist Sanaan. They released their six-track debut EP called ‘Sanaan, Zco & Nathanie Present… SZN’ in January.

The singer-songwriter is also one of the top five finalists in this year’s Vans Musicians Wanted in Asia Pacific. She competed with Asian acts Q The Trumpet, Squid The Kid, Kinder Bloomen and Yishun Panik for a chance to perform with Yungblud at the House of Vans in 2022.

Nathanie – full name Nathanie Ngu – made her debut with the single ‘Paris’ in 2019.