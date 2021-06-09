NATURE’s Haru shows love to the LGBTQ community during Pride Month

Haru from South Korean girl group NATURE has shared a heart-warming message to the LGBTQ community in celebration of Pride Month.

On June 6, a clip of the singer’s touching message made its rounds on Twitter. Haru, who was on a live broadcast with fans, shared her well-wishes to the LGBTQ community in English. “I wanna say, I want LGBTQ people to be happy. I want to be in a world that is not discriminated against [LGBT people] and don’t be afraid to love,” she said in English. “You’re beautiful!”

haru from nature everyone🥺💕 pic.twitter.com/IVk1yoLaue — nugu promoter (@nugupromoter) June 7, 2021

The Japanese K-pop idol was introduced as a member of the K-pop girl group NATURE in 2018, and made her debut in the same year with seven other members – Lu, Gaga, Aurora, Saebom, Chaerin, Uchae and Sunshine.

Members Sohee and Loha were then added to the group’s line up in 2018 and 2019 respectively. The group’s label n.CH Entertainment later announced Gaga’s departure from the group in mid-2019, in order for her to focus on her studies.

The now-nine-piece act have released two extended plays, two more single albums and a handful of singles over their budding career. Their latest project was their third single album titled ‘NATURE WORLD: CODE M’ released in June 2020, accompanied by the title track ‘Girls’.

NATURE also recently made an appearance via a live broadcast as a full group, after members Saebom and Aurora returned from their hiatus. While Saebom had to take a break from group activities since July 2020 due to health issues, Aurora’s hiatus was due to both concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic as well as schedules abroad.