Nayeon becomes first K-pop soloist to enter Top 10 of Billboard 200

TWICE member Nayeon has become the first-ever K-pop soloist to enter the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 with her debut mini-album ‘IM NAYEON’.

Yesterday (July 3), Billboard released the latest Billboard 200 albums chart (dated July 9), where the TWICE singer’s solo record debuted at Number 7 on the weekly chart. Nayeon had made her solo debut on June 24 with her self-titled mini-album, which was led by the title track ‘POP!’.

‘IM NAYEON’ had earned 57,000 equivalent album units for the week ending June 30, 52,000 of which comprised album sales. That figure also made it the highest-selling album of the week.

This achievement makes Nayeon the only K-pop soloist to make it to the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. Prior to this, TWICE had also landed in the Top 10 two times last year, with their studio album ‘Formula Of Love: T+O=<3’ and mini-album ‘Taste of Love’ peaking at Number Three and Six respectively.

TWICE remain one of the only two K-pop girl groups to ever achieve a Top 10 position on the Billboard 200, along with BLACKPINK, who reached number two with their first full-length album ‘The Album’ in 2020.

’IM NAYEON’ has also notably marked the first official solo release from a TWICE member, although several members have contributed songs to the soundtracks of K-dramas in recent years.

The seven-track record features JYP Entertainment labelmate Felix of Stray Kids on the song ‘No Problem’, while rapper Wonstein appears on ‘Love Countdown’. Other tracks on ‘IM NAYEON’ include ‘Candyfloss’, ‘Happy Birthday To You’ and ‘노을만 예쁘다’ (loosely translates to ‘Only The Sunset is Pretty’).