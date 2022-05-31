Hear a snippet of Nayeon of TWICE’s debut solo single ‘POP!’

TWICE vocalist Nayeon has unveiled a snippet of her hotly anticipated debut solo single ‘POP!’.

Today (May 31), a snippet of ‘POP!’, which will serve as the title track of the 26-year-old K-pop idol’s debut mini-album ‘IM NAYEON’, was released onto TWICE’s official TikTok account. “Pop! Pop! Pop! / You want it / Pop! Pop! Pop! / I want you,” Nayeon sings on the preview of the upbeat new track.

On the same day, the singer also shared the tracklist for ‘IM NAYEON’, which will feature seven new songs. Notably, JYP labelmate Felix of Stray Kids is set to feature on the song ‘No Problem’, while rapper Wonstein will appear on ‘Love Countdown’.

Additionally, Nayeon is credited as the sole lyricist on the song ‘All Or Nothing’. Meanwhile, American singer-songwriter Destiny Rogers, who previously helped pen the track ‘Moonlight’ from TWICE’s 2021 album ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’, is a composer on the song.

Other tracks on ‘IM NAYEON’ include ‘Candyfloss’, ‘Happy Birthday To You’ and ‘노을만 예쁘다’ (loosely translates to ‘Only The Sunset is Pretty’).

The TWICE singer’s forthcoming eponymous album will notably be her first since she debuted as a member of the K-pop girl group in 2015. She will also be the first member to go solo, although several members have contributed songs to the soundtracks of K-dramas in recent years.

TWICE’s last release as a group was their November 2021 full-length album ‘Formula Of Love: O+T=<3’, led by the title track ‘Scientist’. The digital edition of ‘Formula Of Love: O+T=<3’ also includes=d the girl group’s English-language single ‘The Feels’.

In other TWICE news, all nine members of the girl group recently launched personal Instagram accounts. That came soon after they wrapped up two encore shows at the Banc Of California Stadium in Los Angeles, which marked the end of the North American leg of their ‘III’ world tour.