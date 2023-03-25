NBA YoungBoy announces new album ‘Don’t Try This At Home’

NBA YoungBoy has announced that he’ll be releasing his new album, titled ‘Don’t Try This At Home’, next month.

The news was shared on Instagram via a fan page but then reshared by his label’s official account on their stories.

The post revealed that the album would be out on April 21, including its artwork and the news that it’ll feature 33 songs.

‘Don’t Try This At Home’ follows YoungBoy’s fifth studio album ‘I Rest My Case’, which was out in January this year. It marked the rapper’s first release since signing with Motown Records and featured the singles ‘Top Girls’, ‘Black’, ‘I Love YB Skit’, and ‘Groovy’.

Last year, Lil Nas X released ‘Late To Da Party’ – his joint single with YoungBoy, which features the repeated chant, “Fuck BET!”

Lil Nas X started teasing ‘Late To The Party’ on June 8, positioning it as a diss track against Black Entertainment Television (BET) after he was not nominated for any of that year’s BET Awards. He’d previously taken aim at the organisation on Twitter, pointing out in a series of since-deleted Tweets that he received “an outstanding zero nominations again”.

In other news, YoungBoy shared an eight-minute track titled ‘This Is Not a Song, This For My Supporters’ in December, in which he voiced support for the embattled Kanye West.

The track was posted as a video to NBA YoungBoy’s YouTube page on December 4, shared alongside a photo of the rapper standing in front of a wall with the words “stop the violence” written on it.

The song arrived just a few days after West made antisemitic remarks and praised Adolf Hitler in an interview with far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, and was suspended from Twitter for posting an image of a swastika.

“It hurt my heart that Kanye let them people break his soul / How the fuck that go?” YoungBoy raps around three minutes into the song. “Stay in yo’ home! N***a, hold your ground! You strong!”