NCT 127 announce ‘NEO CITY : THE LINK’ tour date in Manila this September

NCT 127 have announced a Philippines concert as part of their ongoing ‘NEO CITY : THE LINK’ tour.

The boyband will perform at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila this September 4. The show begins at 4pm local time, and tickets will be available on August 21 at PHP3,500 for Generic tickets, PHP4,500 for general admission, PHP7,500 for upper box, PHP12,000 for VIP Seated, and PHP12,000 for Standing areas 1,2 and 7.

NCT 127 are currently preparing to make a comeback with a new album some time in September, according to recent reports on August 8. The album is reportedly in its “final stages”, with a music video in the works to accompany the release.

SM Entertainment has since confirmed reports of the group’s return, writing: “NCT 127 are currently filming their new music video, and they are preparing a new album with an aim to make a comeback in September. Please look forward to it.”

The name of the album and the tracklist has yet to be revealed, but will mark NCT 127’s first official comeback since October 2021’s ‘Favorite’, which was a re-release of their third Korean-language studio album ‘Sticker’ from earlier that year.

The ongoing ‘Neo City – The Link’ world tour, which kicked off in Seoul last December, was organised as part of the support for ‘Sticker’. It marked the group’s first tour since their 2020 ‘Neo City – The Awards’ concerts were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.