NCT 127 announce three-show Bangkok run this December

NCT 127 have announced a series of three concerts set to take place in Thailand this December as part of their ‘NEO CITY : THE LINK’ tour.

The group will perform at Bangkok’s Impact Arena on December 3, 4 and 5 for a three-night stop that will see them breaking out tracks from the latest album ‘2 Baddies’ alongside their hits.

Tickets for the concerts will go on sale via AllTicket on November 5 at 11am local time, with an SM True member pre-sale set to be held one day prior from 7pm to 8pm only. Ticket prices range from THB2,000 all the way to THB6,500, not inclusive of a counter service fee.

Get your tickets here.

NCT 127 previously announced a tour date in Jakarta as part of their ongoing ‘NEO CITY : THE LINK’ tour. Their concert is set to take place at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD, on November 5, with tickets close to selling out as of the time of writing.

Previous Asia dates on the boyband’s ‘Neo City’ tour have also included stops in Manila, Singapore, and Japan. The tour began in Seoul last September.

NCT 127’s fourth album ‘2 Baddies’ was released on September 16. The effort marks the SM Entertainment boyband’s first album in 11 months, following 2021’s ‘Favorite’, and earned a glowing four-out-of-five star review from NME‘s Carmen Chin.

Praising the record as an often exceptional effort, the group’s continued explorations into R&B were also pointed out as the high points of a record that cements NCT 127 as one of K-pop’s foremost genre experimentalists.

The title track of the album was released alongside a music video on September 16 ahead of the album itself, and was followed by a two-date US leg that saw NCT 127 perform their first concerts outside of Asia since the tour kicked off in September last year.