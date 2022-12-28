NCT 127 to appear on CNN’s ‘New Year’s Eve Live’ as K-pop representative

NCT 127 are set to appear on CNN‘s annual New Year’s Eve Live later this week as its K-pop representative.

SM Entertainment made the announcement via South Korean news outlet Newsis earlier today (December 28). The company shared details of NCT 127’s appearance on the programme on December 31 at local time, as representatives of K-pop to viewers from across the globe.

The NCT sub-unit will be interviewed by CNN anchor Kristie Lu Stout, during which the group will take a look back at the achievements and milestones they’ve accomplished in the past year. According to their label, the boyband will also be share new plans for the coming year.

CNN‘s New Year’s Eve Live is a special live show jointly held by CNN and CNN International, launched in 2001. This year’s rendition of the show will be hosted in major cities across the globe, including Asia, Africa, Europe, South America, and the United States. These programmes will also feature appearances and interviews with various stars from around the world.

Other stars set to appear alongside NCT 127 on the New Year’s Eve Live include football player Wayne Rooney, actors Geena Davis and Theo James, DJ Steve Aoki, Japanese artist Kusama Yayoi and more.

The news of the boyband’s upcoming appearance on the year-end programme comes just a day after SM Entertainment shared new details of NCT 127’s forthcoming project ‘Ay-Yo’, a repackaged version of their fourth studio album ‘질주 (2 Baddies)’.

Due out January 30, the ‘2 Baddies’ remake will include three brand-new songs, including its title track of the same name, on top of the original record’s 12 existing tracks. The repackage will thus be arriving approximately four months since the original ‘2 Baddies’ record was released in September, which also marked NCT 127’s first and only domestic release of 2022.

In a four-star review of the project, NME wrote: “For a group that thrives on the disorder and unpredictability of their music, ‘2 Baddies’ is an often exceptional effort on NCT 127’s part to uphold that tradition.”