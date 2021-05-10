Watch NCT 127 perform ‘Kick It’ at Global Citizen’s fundraising concert

NCT 127 recently took the stage at Global Citizen’s ‘Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World’ with a performance of their 2020 hit ‘Kick It’.

‘Vax Live’, which was hosted by Selena Gomez, was broadcast globally last Saturday (May 8) across several platforms including American television network ABC, YouTube and iHeartMedia radio stations. The digital concert was launched to help provide funding and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

Combining slick choreography and AR technology, NCT 127 took a stage that was digitally rendered to look like South Korea’s Gyeongbokgung Palace. ‘Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World’ also featured performances from Jennifer Lopez, Foo Fighters, H.E.R. and more,

The group had expressed their excitement prior to the broadcast via social media. “Get ready for a new level of visual art with our powerful song, Kick It!! It was a thrill for us to perform this stage while having the AR do its thing and putting twist to the performance. Excited to finally let you guys see it!!,” member Mark Lee wrote.

According to Global Citizen’s report, the concert raised US$302million (nearly £215million) in funding. It has also mobilised over 26million COVID-19 vaccines for marginalised communities globally. World leaders including U.S President Joe Biden and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern have also pledged support for the campaign.

In other NCT-related news, SM Entertainment has revealed plans to debut the US-based sub-unit NCT-Hollywood through a new K-pop competition TV series. The agency has partnered with production company MGM Worldwide Television Group to develop the series.