NCT 127 announce ‘Neo City – The Link’ concert in Singapore next month

K-pop boyband NCT 127 will be bringing their ‘Neo City – The Link’ tour to Singapore in July.

Today (June 13), the K-pop boyband unveiled plans to bring their ‘Neo City – The Link’ concert tour to Singapore on July 2. Set to take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the upcoming show will be NCT 127’s second time in the city-state, following their ‘Neo City – The Origin’ tour in 2019.

Notably, this will mark the first K-pop concert held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ticket prices range from SGD$168 to SGD$288, and will go on sale on June 14 at 4PM Singapore time onwards via Ticketmaster and at all Singpost outlets.

Advertisement

The forthcoming Singapore show is the latest show from the group’s ‘Neo City – The Link’ to be announced. At the time of writing, NCT 127 have completed three of five stops of their Japan leg of the tour, with two upcoming shows at Osaka’s Kyocera Dome later this month. According to SM Entertainment, the group will then go on to tour more cities across the globe.

NCT 127 first kickstarted their tour with a three-night residency at Seoul, South Korea’s Gocheok Sky Dome in December 2021. SM Entertainment has been touting this as the K-pop group’s second world tour so far. NCT 127’s first world tour was prematurely cancelled due to COVID-19.

In other NCT 127 news, leader Taeyong launched his YouTube channel TY Track earlier this year, alongside the release of a new track titled ‘Lonely’ featuring K-indie singer Suran.