NCT 127 announce Asia leg of 2023 to 2024 ‘Neo City – The Unity’ tour

K-pop boyband NCT 127 have announced the dates for their upcoming ‘Neo City – The Unity’ tour.

NCT 127 have unveiled the cities and dates for the Asia leg of their third tour, titled ‘Neo City – The Unity’. It’ll kick off this month with six shows in Seoul, South Korea.

In January 2024, the SM Entertainment boyband will head to Japan for two shows in the Japanese city of Nagoya. Thereafter, they will play five concerts in Southeast Asia: two in Jakarta, two in Bangkok and one in Bulacan.

In February, NCT 127 will head to Macau, China for two shows. Following which, they will continue the Japan leg of their tour, with two shows each in Osaka and Tokyo.

According to the newly released poster for NCT 127’s ‘Neo City – The Unity’ tour, more dates will be announced soon.

Ticketing and venue details for the K-pop boyband’s upcoming tour have yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information.

The dates for NCT 127’s ‘Neo City – The Unity’ tour are:

NOVEMBER 2023

17: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

18: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

19: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

24: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

25: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

26: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

JANUARY 2024

07: Nagoya, Japan, Valtelin Dome

08: Nagoya, Japan, Valtelin Dome

13: Jakarta, Indonesia

14: Jakarta, Indonesia

21: Bulacan, Philippines

27: Bangkok, Thailand, Thammasat Stadium

28: Bangkok, Thailand, Thammasat Stadium

FEBRUARY 2024

03: Macau, China

04: Macau, China

10: Osaka, Japan, Kyocera Dome

11: Osaka, Japan, Kyocera Dome

MARCH 2024

09: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome

10: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome

NCT 127 3RD TOUR ‘NEO CITY – THE UNITY’ 📢NCTzens, are you ready?!

Stay tuned for NCT 127’s 3rd tour!💚 📍SEOUL ∙ NAGOYA ∙ JAKARTA ∙ BULACAN

∙ BANGKOK ∙ MACAU ∙ OSAKA ∙ TOKYO#NCT127 #NEOCITY#NEOCITY_THE_UNITY#NCT127_NEOCITY_THE_UNITY pic.twitter.com/ZjklISdInC — NCT 127 (@NCTsmtown_127) November 10, 2023

In other news, the wider NCT group have announced the release date for their upcoming concert film, NCT NATION: To The World. The movie will follow the K-pop boyband during their concert at the Incheon Munhak Stadium in South Korea, which took place on August 26 earlier this year.

In September, NCT 127 were the subject of a Disney+/Hulu docu-series, titled NCT 127: The Lost Boys. Each episode of the show “focus[ed] on two-to-three members of the group as they talk about their past”, alongside never-before-seen interviews.