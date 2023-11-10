NCT 127 announce Asia leg of 2023 to 2024 ‘Neo City – The Unity’ tour

K-pop boyband NCT 127 have announced the dates for their upcoming ‘Neo City – The Unity’ tour.
NCT 127 have unveiled the cities and dates for the Asia leg of their third tour, titled ‘Neo City – The Unity’. It’ll kick off this month with six shows in Seoul, South Korea.
In January 2024, the SM Entertainment boyband will head to Japan for two shows in the Japanese city of Nagoya. Thereafter, they will play five concerts in Southeast Asia: two in Jakarta, two in Bangkok and one in Bulacan.
In February, NCT 127 will head to Macau, China for two shows. Following which, they will continue the Japan leg of their tour, with two shows each in Osaka and Tokyo.
According to the newly released poster for NCT 127’s ‘Neo City – The Unity’ tour, more dates will be announced soon.
Ticketing and venue details for the K-pop boyband’s upcoming tour have yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information.
The dates for NCT 127’s ‘Neo City – The Unity’ tour are:
NOVEMBER 2023
17: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome
18: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome
19: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome
24: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome
25: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome
26: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome
JANUARY 2024
07: Nagoya, Japan, Valtelin Dome
08: Nagoya, Japan, Valtelin Dome
13: Jakarta, Indonesia
14: Jakarta, Indonesia
21: Bulacan, Philippines
27: Bangkok, Thailand, Thammasat Stadium
28: Bangkok, Thailand, Thammasat Stadium
FEBRUARY 2024
03: Macau, China
04: Macau, China
10: Osaka, Japan, Kyocera Dome
11: Osaka, Japan, Kyocera Dome
MARCH 2024
09: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome
10: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome
In other news, the wider NCT group have announced the release date for their upcoming concert film, NCT NATION: To The World. The movie will follow the K-pop boyband during their concert at the Incheon Munhak Stadium in South Korea, which took place on August 26 earlier this year.
In September, NCT 127 were the subject of a Disney+/Hulu docu-series, titled NCT 127: The Lost Boys. Each episode of the show “focus[ed] on two-to-three members of the group as they talk about their past”, alongside never-before-seen interviews.