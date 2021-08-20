NCT 127 tease new comeback with revamp of their Instagram account

NCT 127 have dropped hints for their upcoming return on their official Instagram account.

On August 20, the SM Entertainment group updated their Instagram page with a set of new university-themed teasers. NCT 127’s profile photo has been changed to a new logo which reads “NCIT 127” which stands for “Neo Culture Institute of Technology”. The new icon image notably uses the classic letterman font usually seen in college varsity jackets.

Their page description has also changed, and now reads “NCDC: NCIT Coding Crew”. The group also added a set of highlights to the page, titled “#daily”, “#crew”, “#study”, “#snack”, and “#NCIT”, as well as a series of stories.

NCT 127 stay true to the university theme in their new stories, with several members uploading mock timetables. The “classes” in the timetables also allude to SM’s Culture Universe (SMCU) and KWANGYA, a fictional virtual world where the avatar counterparts of SM girl group aespa “live”. This could signal NCT 127’s debut in the SMCU, making them the second act to enter the universe after aespa.

NCT 127 have also uploaded new stories depicting “school life”, such as their journey to campus and a clip of member Jung-woo sleeping in class. Further details on the upcoming release have yet to be revealed, but are expected in the coming weeks.

Additionally, members Jung-woo and Hae-chan have both launched their personal Instagram accounts. Both members have alluded to the forthcoming release in their profiles, writing “NCIT ’25” in their biographies.

During a July 7 online fan-meeting, NCT 127 shared that they would be returning with a full-length studio album in September. The forthcoming album will mark the group’s first Korean-language album in well-over a year, since the release of ‘Neo Zone: The Final Round’ in May last year.