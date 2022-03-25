NCT 127 to embark on Japan leg of ‘Neo City – The Link’ world tour in May and June

NCT 127 have announced five concerts in three Japanese cities for their ‘Neo City – The Link’ world tour.

The K-pop act’s label, SM Entertainment, announced on March 24 that they will be embarking on a dome tour for the Japan leg of their wider ‘Neo City – The Link’ world tour this May, per The Korea Times.

NCT 127 unveiled dates and locations for five concerts in three cities in Japan, which will begin in the city of Nagoya on May 22. The group will then perform two consecutive nights in Tokyo on May 28 and 29, before concluding in Osaka on June 25 and 26.

These upcoming performances will be NCT 127’s first Japan dome tour, with all three venues for the concert boasting an approximate 50,000-seat capacity. Tickets are now available for purchase here. See the full list of live dates below:

MAY 2022

22 – Nagoya, Vantelin Dome

28, 29 – Tokyo, Tokyo Dome

JUNE 2022

25, 26 – Osaka, Kyocera Dome

Following their performances in Japan, NCT 127 will then go on to tour more cities across the globe, though SM Entertainment has yet to disclose the dates and locations for the group’s impending world tour, per The Korea Times.

NCT 127 first kickstarted their tour with a three-night residency at Seoul, South Korea’s Gocheok Sky Dome in December 2021. SM Entertainment has been touting this as the K-pop group’s second world tour so far. NCT 127’s first world tour was prematurely cancelled due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, separate NCT faction NCT Dream will be performing at KPOP.FLEX on May 14 as a group of five. Members Mark and Haechan will be absent due to overlapping quarantine rules for the NCT 127 Japan tour.

KPOP.FLEX, which is set to be Europe’s biggest K-pop festival, will be held at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany. Other acts scheduled to perform alongside NCT Dream include AB6IX, ENHYPEN, (G)I-DLE, IVE, EXO’s Kai and MAMAMOO.