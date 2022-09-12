NCT 127 to play Jakarta as part of ‘NEO CITY : THE LINK’ tour in November

NCT 127 will be playing a date in Jakarta in November, as part of their ongoing ‘NEO CITY : THE LINK’ tour.

The performance will take place at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD, on November 5. Ticket details are yet to be announced.

Previous dates on the boyband’s ‘Neo City’ tour have also included stops in Manila, Singapore, and Japan. The tour began in Seoul last September.

Earlier in August, the group announced their fourth album, ‘2 Baddies’ with a new video teaser. The effort marks the SM Entertainment boyband’s first album in 11 months, following 2021’s ‘Favorite’. The album will arrive later this week on September 16.

In other news, NCT member Jaehyun dropped the track ‘Forever Only’ last month, which served as the member’s first official solo song. The track was released as part of the group’s ‘NCT Lab’ project, and marked Jaehyun’s first full lyric writing credit.

The project, which features solo and unit songs produced by various NCT members, has spawned four songs so far including Jaehyun’s contribution. These songs include ‘Child’ by Mark, ‘Age of Light’ by Mark, Doyoung and Haechan, and ‘Rain Day’ by Taeil, Kun, and YangYang.