NCT 127’s Yuta to sit out of their upcoming Singapore concert

NCT 127’s Yuta has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be sitting out of the group’s upcoming Singapore show.

Today (June 29), event organiser One Production Singapore announced that the K-pop idol had tested positive during a government-mandated PCR test, following their arrival from Japan. The statement added that the rest of the NCT 127 members will be performing at the ‘Neo City – The Link’ show in Singapore as planned.

NCT 127 2ND TOUR ‘NEO CITY : SINGAPORE – THE LINK’

NCT 127 is set to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on July 2. This marks their second concert in the city-state, following their ‘Neo City – The Origin’ tour in 2019. Notably, this also marks the first K-pop concert held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group kicked off their ongoing tour with a three-night residency at Seoul, South Korea’s Gocheok Sky Dome in December 2021. Earlier this week, NCT 127 completed the Japan leg of their tour with a two-night show at Osaka’s Kyocera Dome.

‘Neo City – The Link’ has been touted as the K-pop group’s second world tour so far. NCT 127’s first world tour was prematurely cancelled due to COVID-19.

In other NCT news, member Doyoung is set to star as the male lead of TVING’s forthcoming romance K-drama series, To The X Who Doesn’t Love Me, which will also feature actress Han Ji-hyo. Watch the trailer here.

Doyoung’s appearance in To The X Who Doesn’t Love Me is set to mark his first-ever TV role. Meanwhile, Han Ji-hyo is best known for her previous roles on Tomorrow, A Business Proposal, Hospital Playlist and more.