NCT DOJAEJUNG to perform in Manila this June

NCT DOJAEJUNG are set to head to the Philippines this June for the first time.

The NCT sub-unit – comprising Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo – are set to hold their ‘Scented Symphony: Perfume Fan Concert’ in the Philippines capital of Manila next month.

According to a poster from co-organiser Ovation Productions, ‘Scented Symphony: Perfume Fan Concert’ will be presented by streaming service Viu. The upcoming fan concert will be held on June 24 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Advertisement

Ovation Productions has also released an announcements schedule for NCT DOJAEJUNG’s upcoming ‘Scented Symphony: Perfume Fan Concert’. Two program teasers will be released this week on May 15 and 17.

It will be following by ticketing details – including the seat plan, ticket prices and fan benefits – on May 20. Meanwhile, tickets are set to go on sale on June 3.

Here is our schedule so you know when all the important dates are for our upcoming event. Follow us to make sure you don’t miss out on the important announcements! 💚 #NCTDoJaeJung_Manila #DJJ_PerfumesManila@viu_ph aplanetent @smtownglobal @officialniceent @fangirlasia https://t.co/5hdU1UXS34 pic.twitter.com/GgYEmp81Op — Ovation Productions (@ovationprod) May 13, 2023

NCT DOJAEJUNG’s upcoming ‘Scented Symphony: Perfume Fan Concert’ will be the their first overseas in the Philippines as a trio since they made their debut in April 2023.

Last month, NCT DOJAEJUNG dropped their first-ever mini-album, ‘Perfume’, led by the title track of the same name. The project also featured ‘Can We Go Back’, which the trio had previously performed at NCT 127’s ‘Neo City — The Link’ concert in Seoul last year.

Advertisement

NCT DOJAEJUNG are the newest NCT sub-unit, following the rotational NCT U. NCT also feature three larger sub-groups, namely NCT 127, NCT Dream and the China-based WayV.

Meanwhile, Doyoung was recently named Dolce & Gabbana’s newest ambassador in Korea and Japan. “I feel a strong connect that can give brith to a powerful synergy between me and the brand,” the singer said of the appointment.