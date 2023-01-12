NCT Dream announce three Bangkok concerts this March

K-pop boyband NCT Dream have announced a three-night run of concerts in Thailand this March as part of their ‘The Dream Show2’ tour.

NCT Dream are set to perform at the Impact Arena in Bangkok for three consecutive nights from March 10 to 12. Ticketing details for the concert have yet to be released as of the time of writing.

The Thailand stop is the second Southeast Asian date on the NCT subunit’s tour, having previously announced a performance at Malaysia’s Seen Festival this January 28. Further Asia tour dates have yet to be revealed.

NCT Dream completed their first ‘The Dream Show 2: In A Dream’ concerts at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul on September 9. The group had been originally slated to perform at the Gocheok Sky Dome in late July, but ultimately cancelled after members Mark and Renjun tested positive for COVID-19.

Footage from the Seoul concerts were used as part of NCT Dream’s first feature film NCT Dream The Movie: In a Dream, which was released in November last year. The film featured individual interviews and candid stories from all NCT Dream’s members, as well as never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of them practising for the concert.

Following the conclusion of the Seoul concerts, NCT Dream embarked on a total of five Japan concerts in November and December

NCT DREAM released their first-ever winter special album ‘Candy’ on December 16. The album’s title track, a remake of the 1996 H.O.T track of the same name, was released as the lead single alongside a festive music video, and followed their May release ‘Beatbox’, a repackaged version of their second studio album ‘Glitch Mode’ from March 2022.

The repackage featured three new tracks – ‘To My First’, ‘Sorry Heart’ and ‘On The Way’ – together with the 11 songs previously released on ‘Glitch Mode’.