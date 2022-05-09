NCT Dream to return with repackaged album ‘Beatbox’ later this month

NCT Dream are set to make a comeback at the end of May with their new repackaged album, titled ‘Beatbox’.

Today (May 9), the boyband announced through their social media platforms that they would be dropping a repackaged version of their second studio album ‘Glitch Mode’ titled ‘Beatbox’, led by a single of the same name.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, ‘Beatbox’ will feature four new tracks in addition to the 11 previously released in ‘Glitch Mode’. New additions include ‘To My First’, ‘Sorry Heart’ and ‘On The Way’, alongside lead single ‘Beatbox’. The record is due out on May 30 at 6pm KST.

NCT Dream have also unveiled a schedule poster for the release, which reveals that the group will drop several image teasers from May 14, along with music video teasers on May 28 and 29.

The forthcoming album arrives nearly two months after the release of ‘Glitch Mode’ in March, which was given four stars in a review by NME’s Rhian Daly. That record had been the follow-up to last June’s ‘Hello Future’, which itself was a repackaged version of their May 2021 debut studio album ‘Hot Sauce’.

In a recent interview, NCT Dream discussed their preference for experimenting with different genres of music through their releases to express the group’s sound. “I feel like if we follow the mainstream tracks, NCT Dream could lose the path that we’re trying to walk on,” said member Renjun.

“We wanted to show that we could shine with our own music taste. And since the trends always change, the songs that we do now could be mainstream in the future.”