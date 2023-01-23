NCT Dream announce three shows in Jakarta and one in Hong Kong

NCT Dream have announced three concerts in Jakarta, Indonesia and one show in Hong Kong – find dates and ticket info below.

The NCT sub-unit confirmed on January 21 that they would take over halls 5 to 6 of Jakarta’s Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD from March 4 to 6. They also confirmed a date later that month at Hong Kong’s AsiaWorld-Arena on March 25.

These shows add to previously announced performances elsewhere in Asia – Malaysia’s Seen Festival this coming weekend (January 28); three nights in Osaka, Japan from February 17 to 19; and three nights in Bangkok, Thailand from March 10 to 12.

Advertisement

Ticketing details for the Jakarta shows will be announced “soon”, promoter Dyandra Global Edutainment said on Instagram.

Ticket prices have been confirmed for the Hong Kong show, though. The concert poster lists three prices: HKD980, HKD1380 and HKD1680.

NCT Dream’s Asia stops of ‘The Dream Show2: In A Dream’ tour are:

FEBRUARY

Friday-Sunday 17-19: Kyocera Dome, Osaka, Japan

MARCH

Saturday-Monday 4-6: Halls 5-6 of Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD, Jakarta, Indonesia

Friday-Sunday 10-12: Impact Arena, Bangkok, Thailand

Saturday 25: AsiaWorld-Arena, Hong Kong

NCT DREAM TOUR 'THE DREAM SHOW2 : In A DREAM' in JAKARTA 〖INDONESIA CONVENTION EXHIBITION (ICE) BSD〗

➫ 2023.03.04 SAT 6:30PM

➫ 2023.03.05 SUN 6:30PM

➫ 2023.03.06 MON 3PM #NCTDREAM ⁰#THEDREAMSHOW2 #JAKARTA⁰#THEDREAMSHOW2_in_JAKARTA⁰#NCTDREAM_THEDREAMSHOW2_in_JAKARTA pic.twitter.com/CcKNYA3INg — NCT DREAM (@NCTsmtown_DREAM) January 21, 2023

Advertisement

NCT Dream kicked off their ‘The Dream Show2: In A Dream’ tour in September last year with two nights at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea, before heading to Japan to perform in Nagoya, Yokohama and Fukuoka in November and December.

In December, NCT Dream dropped a winter album titled ‘Candy’, marking the first time an NCT sub-unit had dropped a holiday-themed album. It was led by the song ‘Candy’, a remake of the 1996 H.O.T track of the same name.