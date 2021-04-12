NCT Dream announce their first studio album, ‘Hot Sauce’

NCT Dream will finally be releasing their first full-length album as a seven-piece group this May.

At Midnight KST on April 12, NCT Dream officially announced that they would be making their return next month with their first-ever studio album, ‘Hot Sauce’. It will be their first comeback since 2018’s ‘We Go Up’ to include original member Mark Lee, who “graduated” from the group at the end of the same year.

They also shared an intriguing teaser image for the upcoming album, which drops on May 10.

Last month, it was confirmed by SM Entertainment that the group would be making a comeback with all seven original members. Korean-Canadian rapper and vocalist, Mark Lee, originally left NCT Dream upon turning 20 in 2018, as per the unit’s rotational graduation system.

The agency later removed the system last April, opting to have NCT Dream become a fixed group that included all seven original members. Laster that year, NCT Dream, including Lee, contributed the track ‘Déjà Vu’ to the album ‘NCT 2020 Resonance’ by their 23-member parent group NCT.

‘Hot Sauce’ will be the group’s first comeback since their 4th mini-album, ‘Reload’, dropped last April. Upon its release, it topped the chart of the South Korean streaming service Melon, as well as the iTunes Charts in 49 countries.

Earlier this year, NCT member and leader Taeyong launched his very own SoundCloud account with a new self-composed song called ‘Dark Clouds’. The K-pop idol composed the song with producer Royal Dive, who he also worked with for his SM Station Season 3 song ‘Long Flight’.