NCT Dream’s Mark wants to collaborate with Central Cee

NCT Dream members Mark Lee and Chenle have revealed which UK artist they would like to work with.

The boyband recently sat down to speak with the Official Charts Company ahead of the upcoming London show of their ongoing ‘The Dream Show 2: In a Dream’ world tour.

During the interview the interview, the boyband were asked if there were any UK artists they would like to collaborate with at the moment. Mark Lee showed his love for London-born Central Cee, saying: “[He] is a rapper I recently got to listen to, and I imagine that it’d be interesting if we got to be on a song together.”

Meanwhile, member Chenle said they he would like to work with English singer and television personality HRVY again. Notably, the boyband previously worked with HRVY in 2019 on the song ‘Don’t Need Your Love’. “We’ve had a good collaboration with him before so it’d be nice to work together again,” Chenle said.

Elsewhere during the interview, NCT Dream’s Ren also spoke about the recently released English-language version of their 2022 single ‘Beatbox’. Renjun said that the group wanted to “re-interpret Beatbox in another language to share more positive energy with everyone”.

Aside from NCT Dream’s upcoming London show, the boyband will also play shows in France and Germany. Tickets for all three shows are now available via Ticketmaster.

In other NCT news, SM Entertainment has since confirmed that NCT members Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo are currently preparing their first album as a sub-unit.