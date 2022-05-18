NCT Dream, SHINee’s Key and more to perform at ‘Begin Again: KPOP Edition 2022’ this month

South Korean artists NCT Dream, SHINee’s Key, WEi and ALICE are set to perform live in the Philippines for the concert this month called Begin Again: KPOP Edition 2022.

The concert is scheduled to take place on May 29, 5pm at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. This will be the first live international show in the country in two years following the global lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to event producer CDM Entertainment.

We can't thank you enough for sticking with us & waiting. It's our pleasure to announce, "Begin Again: KPOP Edition"ㅡa live concert w/ NCT DREAM, KEY, WEi, & ALICE. Hope you join us as we journey towards a new beginning for live shows💗 See photo for details.#BeginAgain_KPOP pic.twitter.com/HZhPBhZn7s — CDM Entertainment (@cdmentph) May 13, 2022

The organisers also announced that only five members of NCT Dream – Renjun, Jeno, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung – will perform in the showcase. WEi and ALICE, on the other hand, will have all their members present.

Only fully-vaccinated individuals will be allowed entry in the concert premises. Sale of tickets began today (May 18) via the CDM Entertainment website and Ticketnet website and outlet stores nationwide. Prices range from PHP3,250 for general admission to PHP10,250 for MVP seating.

Following the concert, NCT Dream is scheduled to make their comeback with the release of the repackaged version of their second album ‘Glitchbox’. Titled ‘Beatbox’, the record will feature four new tracks – ‘To My First’, ‘Sorry Heart’, ‘On The Way’ and the lead single of the same name.

Meanwhile, Key has appeared in KCON 2022 Premiere in Seoul earlier this month. Other acts who performed in the show include STAYC, THE BOYZ, MONSTA X and Highlight.

The lineup for Begin Again: K-pop Edition is:

NCT Dream

KEY

WEi

ALICE