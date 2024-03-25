NCT Dream play ‘Fruit Ninja’ in real life for ‘Smoothie’ music video

NCT Dream have released their brand-new mini-album ‘Dream( )scape’, which dropped alongside a music video for title track ‘Smoothie’.

In the trippy music video for ‘Smoothie’, members of the boyband wield swords while slicing up giant fruits. Other scenes in the clip also feature various fruit-inspired visuals, alongside thrilling action scenes and more.

“Smoothie Smoothie Smoothie, shake it all out and grind it / Smoothie Smoothie Smoothie, Smoothie Smoothie Smoothie / Dirty taste, take it,” the band rap on the new song’s chorus.

‘Dream( )scape’ marks NCT Dream’s seventh mini-album and features six new tracks: ‘icantfeelanything’, ‘Smoothie’, ‘Box’, ‘Carat Cake’, ‘Unknown’ and ‘Breathing’.

NCT Dream are set to embark on a world tour in support of their new mini-album. Their upcoming 2024 ‘The Dream Show 3: Dream( )scape’ world tour will kick off with a three-night residency at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome in early May.

Thereafter, the boyband will head to Japan and Southeast Asia from May to August. The seven-piece will also play concerts in Europe, Latin America and North America from August to November, with more detailed dates set to follow.

‘Dream( )scape’ comes about eight months after their full-length album ‘ISTJ’ in July 2023. That record featured a title track of the same name as well as pre-release track ‘Broken Melodies’, which was later named one of the best K-pop songs of 2023 by NME.