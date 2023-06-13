NCT Dream announce release date for ‘Broken Melodies’

NCT Dream have announced the release date of their upcoming new song, ‘Broken Melodies’.

On June 3, the NCT sub-unit wrapped up the last of their ‘The Dream Show 2: In Your Dream’ encore concerts in Seoul, which was also live-streamed to fans globally. At the end of the show, the group announced that they had a special gift for fans, before unveiling the teaser for their upcoming song titled ‘Broken Melodies’.

The teaser clip, which was later shared by fans in attendance on social media, features a short snippet of the song over a photo of NCT Dream. It also reveals that the song will be out sometime in June.

NCT Dream have since announced that ‘Broken Melodies’ will be released next Monday (June 19) as a pre-release track for their third studio album, ‘ISTJ’. The upcoming record will be released about a month after ‘Broken Melodies’, on July 17.

NCT Dream’s ‘The Dream Show 2: In Your Dream’ Seoul concerts follow recent stops in Asia, Europe and North America over the first half of 2023. The group are set to bring the tour to South America this July.

Last month, SM Entertainment outlined its upcoming plans for NCT, including the release of NCT Dream’s third studio album next month, as well as a new mini-album in November.

In the same video briefing, the K-pop label shared that members Sungchan and Shotaro would be “closing their chapter with NCT”. The duo were previously introduced as NCT members in October 2020, and were featured in songs on the boyband’s studio albums, ‘NCT 2020 Resonance’ and ‘Universe’ respectively.

However, the pair did not end up joining one of NCT’s fixed sub-groups — NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV — during their time with the boyband. Sungchan and Shotaro are now set to debut in a new boy group under SM Entertainment.