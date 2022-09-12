NCT Dream to play the Philippines in October for I-Pop U Manila 2022

NCT Dream will be playing in the Philippines in October, as part of 2022’s Manila edition of I-Pop U.

The SM Entertainment group will be joined by JYP Entertainment group Xdinary Heroes, Chinese boyband WayV, and 10-piece Woollim Entertainment act, Golden Child.

The Filipino K-pop event, organised by DNM Entertainment, has been announced to take place at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on October 21. Ticket details have yet to be announced.

In May, NCT Dream released ‘Beatbox’, a repackaged version of their second full-length album ‘Glitch Mode’, which the group dropped earlier in March. ‘Beatbox’ included three new tracks alongside the original 11 featured on ‘Glitch Mode’, including ‘To My First’, ‘Sorry Heart’ and ‘On The Way’.

In a four-star review for ‘Glitch Mode’, NME reviewer Rhian Daly dubbed the record an effort that traverses “more mature ground”, while also keeping “their trademark dynamism intact”.

‘Glitch Mode’ followed last June’s ‘Hello Future’, which was a respective repackaging of their May 2021 debut, ‘Hot Sauce’.

Meanwhile, last month, the group played at Los Angeles’ KCON 2022, alongside a stacked line-up that included ENHYPEN, Stray Kids, Ateez, and STAYC.

