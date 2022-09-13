NCT Dream share upcoming ‘The Dream Show 2: In A Dream’ tour stops in Japan

NCT subunit NCT Dream will be heading to Japan in November for their ‘The Dream Show 2: In A Dream’ tour.

On September 12, the boyband announced the tour’s forthcoming Japanese leg via their website, along with the launch of their official Japanese fan club. NCT Dream are set to visit three cities, namely Aichi, Kanagawa and Fukuoka, for a total of five concerts in November and December.

According to the official announcement, tickets to the concerts will be priced at ¥11,500. Details regarding public ticket sales will be announced at a later time.

However, holding an official membership to NCT Dream’s Japanese fan club, which costs ¥5,400 for one year, will allow fans access to advance sales of concert tickets, the first of which will begin on September 15.

Check out the dates for NCT Dream’s ‘The Dream Show 2: In A Dream’ tour in Japan:

November 2022

23 – Aichi, Nippon Gaishi Hall

26, 27, 28 – Kanagawa, Yokohama Arena

December 2022

1 – Fukuoka , Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A

NCT Dream recently completed their first ‘The Dream Show 2: In A Dream’ concerts at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul on September 9. The group were originally slated to perform at the Gocheok Sky Dome in late July, but ultimately cancelled after members Mark and Renjun tested positive for COVID-19.

The tour follows the release of their May repackaged album ‘Beatbox’, which is a re-release of their sophomore studio album ‘Glitch Mode’ that dropped in March.

In NCT Dream’s interview with NME, the members opened up about their involvement in the making of ‘Beatbox’. “It was important for us to create something that we were satisfied with – an album that characterised who we are as well as it possibly could,” said Renjun.