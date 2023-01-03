NCT Dream, WayV, Kard and Alice to perform at Malaysia’s Seen Festival

K-pop acts NCT Dream, WayV, Kard and Alice are set to perform in Kuala Lumpur as part of the inaugural Seen Festival.

The groups are set to perform at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil on January 28 as part of the Seen Festival, which organiser CM Live says will focus on “the power of eye contact” with a special SEEN ZONE where fans can see the artists eye to eye. No further details about the SEEN ZONE have been disclosed at the time of writing, with ticketing details also still to come.

[SEEN FESTIVAL in Kuala Lumpur 2023]Catch NCT DREAM, WayV, KARD and ALICE live at SEEN FESTIVAL in Kuala Lumpur… Posted by Seenfestival on Friday, December 30, 2022

NCT DREAM recently released their first-ever winter special album ‘Candy’ on December 16. The album’s title track, a remake of the 1996 H.O.T track of the same name, was released as the lead single alongside a festive music video, and followed their May release ‘Beatbox’.

‘Beatbox’, a repackaged version of their second studio album ‘Glitch Mode’ from March 2022, featured three new tracks – ‘To My First’, ‘Sorry Heart’ and ‘On The Way’ – together with the 11 songs previously released on ‘Glitch Mode’.

WayV released their fourth mini-album, titled ‘Phantom’, on December 28. The record had originally been slated to be released on December 9, but on December 1, a day after it was announced that former Chinese president Jiang Zemin had died, Label V revealed that the record’s release would be postponed. The eight-track EP included the Xiaojun and Kun duet ‘Back To You’ from June 2021, as well as the Ten and Yang Yang joint track ‘Low Low’ released in August 2021, alongside six brand new tracks.

Co-ed group KARD released their fifth mini-album ‘Re:’, led by title track ‘Ring The Alarm’, in June last year. It marked their first music in over two years since member J.Seph’s military enlistment and subsequent discharge from his duties, and includes a total of six tracks, two of which are instrumental versions of the songs ‘Break Down’ and ‘Ring The Alarm’.

7-member girl group ALICE, consisting of Do-A, Yeonje, Yukyung, Sohee, Karin, EJ and Chaejeong, made their debut in 2017 with their first mini album ‘WE’. The group most recently released the singles ‘POWER OF LOVE’ and ‘DANCE ON’ in 2022, breaking a two-year silence following the release of their 2020 EP ‘JACKPOT’.