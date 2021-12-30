NCT, IU and aespa are the most popular K-pop acts among Korean youth

NCT, IU and aespa have been revealed to be among some of the most popular K-pop acts among Korean youths.

Melon, South Korea’s largest music streaming service, has published its lists for the Top 10 favourite artists and songs on its the service. The lists, which are split by gender and age group, uses Melon’s date from January 1 and November 21 this year, per Soompi.

Most notably, veteran singer IU has emerged as one of the most popular musicians overall, coming in first place for every demographic, aside from teenage females. The top two spots for that latter category went to two NCT sub-units, NCT Dream and NCT 127.

NCT U, as well as the whole NCT group itself, also clinched sports on list for teenage females. Other artists that have appeared multiple times across lists include aespa, BTS and SEVENTEEN, among others.

Meanwhile, IU’s ‘Celebrity’ was the most-liked song by males and females in their 20s. However, the song came in second place to aespa’s ‘Next Level’ and Lee Mu-jin’s ‘Traffic Light’ on the teenage females and males lists, respectively.

See the full lists below:

Favorite Artists of Teenage Females

NCT Dream

NCT 127

IU

SEVENTEEN

aespa

BTS

THE BOYZ

TXT

NCT U

NCT

Favorite Artists of Teenage Males

IU

Homies

aespa

ASH ISLAND

Lee Mu-jin

Changmo

Justin Bieber

Heize

BLACKPINK

Giriboy

Favorite Artists of Females in Their 20s

IU

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

aespa

NCT 127

BTS

Lee Mujin

DAY6

THE BOYZ

SHINee

Favorite Artists of Males in Their 20s

IU

Brave Girls

ASH ISLAND

Homies

aespa

Lee Mu-jin

Heize

Changmo

BTS

Baek Yerin

Most-Liked Songs by Teenage Females

aespa’s ‘Next Level’

IU’s ‘Celebrity’

BTS’s ‘Butter’

NCT Dream’s ‘Hot Sauce’

Brave Girls’ ‘Rollin”

Most-Liked Songs by Teenage Males

Lee Mu-jin’s ‘Traffic ‘Light’

IU’s ‘Celebrity’

Homies’ ‘Siren Remix’ (featuring UNEDUCATED KID and Paul Blanco)

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s ‘STAY’

Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’

Most-Liked Songs by Females in Their 20s

IU’s ‘Celebrity’

aespa’s ‘Next Level’

IU’s ‘Lilac’

Brave Girls’ ‘Rollin”

Lee Mu-jin’s ‘Traffic Light’

Most-Liked Songs by Males in Their 20s

IU’s ‘Celebrity’

Lee Mu-jin’s ‘Traffic Light’

Brave Girls’ ‘Rollin”

Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’

IU’s ‘Lilac’

Meanwhile, IU recently released a brand-new special mini-album titled ‘Pieces’ yesterday (December 29), which consists of unreleased songs from her previous albums. In a video that dropped prior to the release of ‘Pieces’, IU explained that each song from the album had been gathered to form “pieces” of a picture.